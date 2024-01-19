Argentinian President: Status Of Malvinas Islands To Be Discussed With Britain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The status of the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) will be discussed
with the United Kingdom during future diplomatic negotiations," Azernews reports, citing the President of
Argentina Javier Miley after talks with the Foreign Minister of the
United Kingdom David Cameron.
"We discussed the topic of the Malvinas Islands. This is a
matter of future diplomatic negotiations," the Argentine leader
said, answering a question from a Sky News journalist on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Earlier, the British Foreign Ministry said that Miley and
Cameron at the meeting "agreed to disagree" with each other on the
status of the Falkland Islands. At the same time, as follows from
the statement, the parties discussed ways to strengthen mutual
relations in the field of trade, education and culture.
The Falkland Islands (Malvinas), located in the southwestern
Atlantic Ocean, have been the subject of a territorial dispute
between Argentina and Great Britain for about two centuries. In
April 1982, a war broke out between the two countries. The South
American Republic was defeated, having lost 649 soldiers in two and
a half months of fighting. The losses of the British side amounted
to 255 people.
In March 2013, the overwhelming majority of the inhabitants of
the archipelago voted in a referendum for the territory to remain
in the possession of the United Kingdom. Argentina did not
recognize the results of the referendum.
