Japanese Police Detains Six People For Fraud With PCR Tests For COVID-19 For $ 400K

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japanese police have detained six people for fraud with PCR
tests for coronavirus worth 60 million yen (about 405 thousand
dollars), Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The total amount of damage may amount to 3.2 billion yen (about
$ 21.6 million).
According to the investigation, the company Icheck, whose
management was detained, offered individuals to invest in their
business related to PCR tests for coronavirus. They explained that
with the help of the funds raised, it is possible to purchase
testing kits and make a profit thanks to government subsidies. The
suspects promised investors a profit of 8% per month.
However, in reality, the company allocated funds to compensate
for losses from other investments and did not spend on the stated
goals.
About 60 million yen (about 405 thousand dollars) was invested
by only one of the investors. In total, the suspects collected 3.2
billion yen (about $21.6 million) from 130 participants in the
scheme. The police are continuing their investigation.
