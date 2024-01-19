Japanese Police Detains Six People For Fraud With PCR Tests For COVID-19 For $ 400K

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japanese police have detained six people for fraud with PCR tests for coronavirus worth 60 million yen (about 405 thousand dollars), Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The total amount of damage may amount to 3.2 billion yen (about $ 21.6 million).

According to the investigation, the company Icheck, whose management was detained, offered individuals to invest in their business related to PCR tests for coronavirus. They explained that with the help of the funds raised, it is possible to purchase testing kits and make a profit thanks to government subsidies. The suspects promised investors a profit of 8% per month.

However, in reality, the company allocated funds to compensate for losses from other investments and did not spend on the stated goals.

About 60 million yen (about 405 thousand dollars) was invested by only one of the investors. In total, the suspects collected 3.2 billion yen (about $21.6 million) from 130 participants in the scheme. The police are continuing their investigation.