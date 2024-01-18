PM Al-Sudani Mets World Bank Group President In Davos

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Mr. Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank Group .

The meeting focused on discussing cooperation between Iraq and the World Bank in various economic sectors, contributing to supporting the government's efforts and its strategic plans for increased investment and development opportunities in Iraq.

The meeting also reviewed the measures and steps taken by the government and the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) regarding financial and banking reforms. The projects funded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) were discussed, notably the rehabilitation and development project for Baghdad International Airport (BIAP) .

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of the World Bank's reports reflecting realistically the policies of the new government, implemented in economic and banking sectors, and supporting the private sector. These policies aim to diversify the economy, increase growth, and achieve financial stability in light of the challenges facing the region and the world.

Mr. Banga praised the government's measures in updating and developing the banking sector, expressing his support for these actions, especially those related to the implementation of the electronic payment system.

(Source: PMO)