Healthcare Art Consulting Releases February Holiday & Observance Graphics for Breakroom E-NewsTM Digital Signage Program

- Breakroom E-NewsTMDALLAS, TX, US, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting has announced the release of its latest collection of digital graphics for February, made available exclusively to subscribers of their Breakroom E-NewsTM program. This collection is thoughtfully curated to keep doctors and healthcare staff informed and engaged with significant healthcare observances, holidays, and other events.Empowering Healthcare with Essential InformationBreakroom E-NewsTM, characterized by its trademarked tagline "Inform and Acknowledge Staff," offers an innovative digital signage solution aimed at fostering awareness and recognition among healthcare professionals. Monthly, Healthcare Art Consulting provides clients with a series of pre-made graphic slides, ready for easy addition to each facility's digital signage playlists.“We pride ourselves on making things as simple and smooth as possible for our clients, who are often busy healthcare administrators. They don't have to worry about keeping up with the myriad of monthly healthcare observances that relate to their facility because we are able to reliably provide that for them.” said Sara Beth Joyner, the firm's President.Highlighting February's Key Healthcare ObservancesThe February graphics collection from Healthcare Art Consulting will feature several critical healthcare observances, including American Heart Month, Black History Month, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) & Low Vision Awareness Month, and National Children's Dental Health Month, among others. Observance weeks such as Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week and Cardiovascular Professionals Week will be spotlighted, along with specific days like National Wear Red Day and World Cancer Day.Incorporating Fun and Community SpiritBeyond healthcare-focused observances, the February collection also includes graphics for lighthearted days such as National Pizza Day, Doggy Date Night, and Valentine's Day, adding a touch of fun and community spirit. Subscribers can request additional observances, holidays, and cultural days to be added to the monthly collections at any time.“It's great when our subscribers request special observances we don't already have in our collection, it's wonderful to be able to help healthcare facilities make their staff, regardless of cultural and religious background, feel welcomed by seeing a diverse range of holidays and cultural events on their workplace's digital signage playlist.” said Mercedes Burton, Sr. Project Manager.A Resource for Engagement and RecognitionHealthcare Art Consulting views Breakroom E-NewsTM as more than just a digital signage program; it's a resource for healthcare facilities to recognize their staff's efforts and keep them connected with both relevant observances and events.Invitation to SubscribeHealthcare Art Consulting invites all hospitals and healthcare facilities to subscribe to Breakroom E-NewsTM and benefit from its engaging, informative graphic slides. This program is designed to enhance the digital signage experience in healthcare settings while keeping staff informed, acknowledged, and engaged.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art HouseHealthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, President214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, Sr. Project Manager972-730-6622......

