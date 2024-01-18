African country collects furthermore food assistance from Russia

(MENAFN) In a demonstration of ongoing commitment to supporting African nations facing socioeconomic hardships, Russia has delivered 25,000 tons of humanitarian grain to Mali, announced Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday. This marks the fourth shipment of essential goods from Russia to Mali, with a total of 50,000 metric tons of wheat and over 22,000 metric tons of fertilizers having been provided on a complimentary basis.



The recent shipment, facilitated through the port of Conakry in Guinea, arrived on January 6 and was officially handed over to the authorities of Mali on January 9. Zakharova emphasized that these deliveries align with Moscow's promise to extend food assistance to African nations grappling with food insecurity. The commitment was initially made by President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in the summer of the previous year.



This article delves into the context surrounding Russia's humanitarian aid efforts in Africa, highlighting the broader initiative announced by President Putin, wherein up to 200,000 tons of free wheat would be supplied to six African countries. Apart from Mali, the beneficiaries include Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Somalia, the Central African Republic (CAR), and Eritrea. The article explores the significance of these aid deliveries, considering the impact on the recipient nations and Russia's diplomatic and humanitarian outreach in the African continent.



As Moscow continues to fulfill its pledge to provide assistance to African nations, the article discusses the multifaceted aspects of these humanitarian endeavors, shedding light on the geopolitical implications and the positive contributions toward addressing food insecurity in the region. It emphasizes the collaborative and diplomatic dimensions of Russia's engagement with African countries and underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to alleviate socioeconomic challenges on the continent.





