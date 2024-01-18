Sumit Aroraa: I Portray Emotional Scenes With Same Dedication As Comedy Ones

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Sumit Aroraa, who plays the role of Ajeet in the show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' expressed his love for his character as he gets to do a variety of scenes that help him explore his abilities as an artist.

“My character is quite relatable. He is a happy-go-lucky person, always stays happy and helps everyone stay happy as well. The character is quite relatable. I am happy that I got to play such a good character in 'Radha Mohan',” shared Sumit.

Sumit shared that he loves doing emotional scenes too, along with comedy.

“During theatre we learned that an actor has to be versatile. So, I portray those scenes with the same dedication like I do the comedy ones,” he said.

Talking about the different mediums, Sumit added:“The TV industry and OTT, no doubt, is giving competition. However, the TV audience is loyal. Our mothers' generation still likes watching TV and, on that, our TRP stands as well. Going on OTT and watching the show with ads, they find it a bit clumsy and TV has a set routine.”

'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan' is a romantic drama starring Shabir Ahluwalia as Mohan and Neeharika Roy as Radha.

It airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

sp/kvd