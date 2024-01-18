Varun Tej Overwhelmed With The Fans' Love At Wagah Border Ahead Of His B’Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Varun Tej, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Operation Valentine', will celebrate his birthday on Friday. He shared that when they were launching a song from the movie at Wagah Border, he was overwhelmed by the warm reception he received from fans.

While he plans to bring in his first birthday post-marriage with Lavanya and his family, the actor feels gratitude over the love he has received from fans.

He said: "I can not put that feeling into words, neither can I forget that cheer fans gave me while I was on stage. It made me feel so thankful and encouraged. This is the best validation an actor can get, and I am very thankful for it."

Varun will be seen opposite Manushi Chillar in the thriller 'Operation Valentine', the film releases on February 16. Other than this, Varun also has 'Matka' under works.

