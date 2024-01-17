The Digital Crystal Ball: Predicting The Next Move Forward For Sales Intelligence Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) In a letter to French physicist Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, in 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote (of the new American states):“Our new Constitution is now established and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

But in a modern context, it would be safe to paraphrase Franklin and update his assertion to“nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes and the advancement of artificial intelligence”.

AI allows us such a panoptic view of modern Big Data business analytics, which is often referred to as“business intelligence”, that such BI can now be further quantified into subdivisions.

Sales intelligence, creditworthiness, competitive edge – all these things can be finitely analyzed by technology to assess exactly which companies should be high on any supplier's hit list.

Any organization offering robotics or automation to any other company might wish to take a look at the way sales intelligence is altering the thrust of marketing outreach; a technique that was unavailable a decade ago.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"