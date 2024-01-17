Gaya Official Brutally Assaulted By Goons In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 18 (IANS) A Bihar government official, posted in Gaya, was brutally assaulted here by five to six goons, who were reportedly drunk, police said.

The victim was identified as Arvind Kumar Singh, an executive officer in Gaya's Dobhi block.

The official's condition is critical and the family members are taking him to New Delhi for better treatment.

"We are on the way from Gola Road to our Boring Canal Road residence around 9.20 p.m. on Tuesday when goons stopped our SUV and hit its bonnet. When my brother Arvind Kumar Singh stepped down from the SUV to talk, they attacked him with iron rods," the victim's brother Vijay Singh said.

All the accused were in inebriated condition at the time of incident, he said.

"One of the attackers revealed his name as Tanuj Yadav, son of Nagendra Yadav, and that Lalu Prasad Yadav is his grandfather and we could do whatever we wanted.

"We rushed my brother to a private hospital for treatment. As his condition is critical, we have decided to go to New Delhi for better treatment. We have informed Patna police about the incident," he added.

SDPO, Danapur, Abhinav Dhiman said: "We received information about a brawl taking place at Gola road under Rupaspur police station. Our team immediately went there. One of the persons named Arvind Kumar Singh, who tried to intervene in the matter, was brutally assaulted by the goons. He was critically injured in this attack. He was taken to Paras hospital where doctors have referred him to New Delhi for the better treatment. We have registered an FIR and are making efforts to identify and arrest the accused."

--IANS

ajk/vd