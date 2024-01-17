Kuwait PM Receives Qatar Royals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Wednesday Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani and his sons Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani, Sheikh Fahd bin Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

They expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Prime Minister on the occasion of the issuance of the Amiri order appointing His Highness as Prime Minister and the formation of the new government, wishing His Highness all success in serving Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end)

