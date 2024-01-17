Azerbaijan, Japan Discuss Bilateral Coop

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting
with the representatives of Japan Tobacco International (JTI)
within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the
Minister in his official X network.
Japan Tobacco was represented by the President and CEO of the
company Eddy Pirard and Director for the International Affairs Ana
Veljkovic.
The meeting discussed the bilateral cooperation. Additional, the
sides addressed the upcoming events within the framework of COP29
to be hosted by Azerbaijan, as well as the attraction of the
private sector to the activity of COP29.
It is worth noting that Japan Tabaccos has a representative
office in Baku. JTI is a leading international tobacco company in
Azerbaijan and it started its business in the country in 2007. The
company is one of the very few companies in Azerbaijan that has
sustainability built in its DNA thanks to its global 4S model –
responsibility towards consumers, shareholders, employees and wider
society. Besides, JTI is recognized as Top Employer thanks to the
company's exceptional HR practices.
