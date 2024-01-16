Investornewsbreaks Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI), Divergent Technologies Inc. Close On QA Software Asset Transaction

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigma Additive Solutions

(NASDAQ: SASI) , a provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, has completed the sale of intellectual property (“IP”) assets related to its additive quality assurance product to Divergent Technologies Inc.; the transaction was made in conjunction with SASI's recent acquisition of NextTrip Holdings Inc., a technology-driven platform delivering innovative solutions for business and leisure travel. Moving forward, the company will focus on its transition to NextTrip and travel operations.“With the close of the acquisition completed, the sale of Sigma legacy assets streamlines the company to allow us to focus 100% of our efforts on our NextTrip travel operations,” said Sigma Additive Solutions CEO Bill Kerby in the press release.“The company has now been restructured to allow legacy shareholders to benefit from any growth while the travel principals primarily benefit at a future date based on meeting business milestones, and with the asset sale complete we are now well positioned to introduce our travel agent participation program with a clean structure. We are now executing our strategic growth plans and expanding our reach into new markets as a public company. After the soft launch of our travel booking engine in November, we anticipate full reactivation of the platform and going live in the next 30 days with ramp up of marketing to our six-plus million customer database. We are also working to introduce a groups booking technology and a white-label widget for the travel agency industry, both of which are wide open and underserved areas. Looking ahead into 2024 we are highly optimistic that the NextTrip ecosystem is launching in an exciting year for the travel industry.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions has historically been a provider of in-process quality assurance (“IPQA”) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma has specialized in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D(R) for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield and shortening cycle times. As previously disclosed in Sigma's filings with the U.S. Securities and Commission (“SEC”), Sigma completed its acquisition of NextTrip in December 2023. With the sale of assets related to its additive quality assurance now complete, Sigma's business has transitioned to that of NextTrip. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SASI are available in the company's newsroom at



