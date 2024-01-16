SMILEY, A Meme Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list SMILEY and SMILEYx4 ETF products on the Meme Area. For all CoinW users, the SMILEY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 16 January 2023 at 6:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of SMILEY, the SMILEY bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







A Token That Smiles Back at You

At the heart of Smiley is its iconic design – the universally recognized Smiley Face. This symbolizes the token's commitment to fostering trust and positivity in the world of finance. Accompanied by the uplifting phrases“Don't worry, be happy” and“Have a nice day,” Smiley is more than a currency; it's a beacon of optimism in a digital world.

Tokenomics Designed for Everyone

Smiley's tokenomics are a breath of fresh air in the complex world of digital currencies. With a total supply capped at 420,690,000,000,000,000, the currency ensures scarcity and value. Remarkably, 66% of the total supply is allocated to presale participants, with the remaining 34% dedicated to liquidity. Smiley stands out with its zero buy and sell taxes, promoting frictionless transactions and a fluid, user-friendly experience.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the SMILEY bounty program will be up for grabs from January 16, 2024, at 6:00 AM to January 22, 2024, at 15:59 PM (UTC). By participating in activities such as registration, trading, and retweeting, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

Endorsed by Visionaries

The currency has already caught the attention of tech mavericks like Elon Musk, whose early morning tweets featuring a smiling face have been linked to the positive momentum behind Smiley. The project, which launched in May and has seen seven months of consolidation, is celebrated for its high decentralization and clean contracts.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SMILEY

Smiley appears to be a conceptual cryptocurrency, distinguished by its playful and unconventional approach. The most distinctive feature of Smiley is its use of the universally recognized smiley face symbol. For more information, please visit the official website .