Chinese, Tunisian foreign ministers urge necessity to halt Israeli war on Gaza

(MENAFN) During an official visit to Tunis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar on Tuesday. The two officials emphasized the urgency of halting the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has persisted for over three months.



The discussions, as outlined in a statement from the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, revealed a "convergence of views" between China and Tunisia on various matters of shared interest, particularly focusing on international and regional developments, including the ongoing Palestinian issue.



Minister Ammar underscored Tunisia's unwavering support for the restoration of complete and legitimate rights for Palestinians. The statement did not elaborate on the specifics of these rights but emphasized Tunisia's firm stance on the matter. The Israeli offensive in Gaza, ongoing since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, has resulted in substantial casualties and injuries, with the majority being women and children, according to local health authorities.



The timing of the Chinese foreign minister's visit is noteworthy, coinciding with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Tunisia. The visit and the discussions between the foreign ministers indicate a diplomatic alignment on key global issues and a shared concern regarding the prolonged conflict in the Gaza Strip.

