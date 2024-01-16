               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
ANAMA President: Armenia Created Minefields Targeting Only Civilians


1/16/2024 5:15:42 AM

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), said that minefields were created in the territories of Azerbaijan during the occupation of Armenia, targeting only civilians, Azernews reports.

According to Vugar Suleymanov, chairman of the mine action board, approximately 70 percent of mine-related incidents occurred inside the former line of contact.

"This shows that minefields are not the only past line of contact. Unfortunately, the other side has created minefields that defy any logic and only target civilians," the ANAMA head said.

It should be noted that from November 2020 to date, more than 118 thousand hectares of land have been cleared of mines. As a result, more than 18 thousand anti-personnel mines, more than 31 thousand anti-tank mines, and more than 60 thousand unexploded live ammunition were found and neutralized. 341 people fell in the mines. 65 of them were killed.

