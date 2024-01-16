ANAMA President: Armenia Created Minefields Targeting Only Civilians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Agency for
Mine Action (ANAMA), said that minefields were created in the
territories of Azerbaijan during the occupation of Armenia,
targeting only civilians, Azernews reports.
According to Vugar Suleymanov, chairman of the mine action
board, approximately 70 percent of mine-related incidents occurred
inside the former line of contact.
"This shows that minefields are not the only past line of
contact. Unfortunately, the other side has created minefields that
defy any logic and only target civilians," the ANAMA head said.
It should be noted that from November 2020 to date, more than
118 thousand hectares of land have been cleared of mines. As a
result, more than 18 thousand anti-personnel mines, more than 31
thousand anti-tank mines, and more than 60 thousand unexploded live
ammunition were found and neutralized. 341 people fell in the
mines. 65 of them were killed.
