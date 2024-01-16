               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Embassy In France Compiles Preliminary List Of Presidential Election Voters


1/16/2024 3:37:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A polling station No. 46 of the Yasamal second electoral district No. 16 was set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy in France in connection with the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the embassy.

The embassy compiled a preliminary list of the voters and submitted it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

In Paris, the election will be held on February 7 at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy. Voting will begin at 08:00 (GMT +1) and end at 19:00.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

