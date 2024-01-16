Azerbaijani Embassy In France Compiles Preliminary List Of Presidential Election Voters

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A polling station
No. 46 of the Yasamal second electoral district No. 16 was set up
at the Azerbaijani Embassy in France in connection with the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to
the embassy.
The embassy compiled a preliminary list of the voters and
submitted it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
In Paris, the election will be held on February 7 at the
Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy. Voting will begin at
08:00 (GMT +1) and end at 19:00.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
