Activity At Azerbaijan's Presidential Election To Be Higher In 2024 Than Before - Public Association Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Obviously, the
people coming to the polling stations for upcoming presidential
election in Azerbaijan will be higher than during previous
elections, chairman of the Public Association "Progress and
Democracy" Ahmed Gashamoglu told Azerbaijan's Central Election
Commission (CEC), Trend reports.
He also said that the activity of the electorate was also
observed during the presidential election on April 11, 2018.
"At that time, 74.52 percent of voters came to the polling
stations and voted. And now there are factors contributing to the
growth of this figure. For example, the past six years have seen
dramatic changes in Azerbaijan's destiny. Our occupied lands have
been liberated, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the
country have been restored. Large-scale construction work is being
carried out both on the lands liberated from occupation and on the
territory of the country," Gashamoglu said.
He noted that just as the population believes in its present, it
wants a reassuring guarantee of its future.
"The foundation for the success of our future will be formed at
the upcoming election," the sociologist noted.
Gashamoglu emphasized that the introduction of technical
innovations in the electoral process is also one of the factors
contributing to the increase in the number of voters.
"The transformation of the electoral process into a digital
environment is being organized. Factors such as online name
verification in the voter lists, elimination of registration
problems, observation of the process through webcams, and more are
crucial for election day. The introduction of these and other
technologies also stimulates electoral activity," he said.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
