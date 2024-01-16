               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Some Universities Can Be Transfered Outside Baku - Official


1/16/2024 3:37:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Some universities can be transferred outside Baku and will continue their activities within a single campus, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at a presentation ceremony of the Master Plan of Baku's Development until 2040, Trend reports.

He noted that this is a serious reform that must be carried out by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

“In the coming years, an action plan on this may be developed and implemented jointly with the Ministry of Science and Education,” the official said.

Will be updated

MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725589

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search