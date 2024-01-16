Some Universities Can Be Transfered Outside Baku - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Some universities
can be transferred outside Baku and will continue their activities
within a single campus, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban
Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at a presentation
ceremony of the Master Plan of Baku's Development until 2040,
Trend reports.
He noted that this is a serious reform that must be carried out
by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.
“In the coming years, an action plan on this may be developed
and implemented jointly with the Ministry of Science and
Education,” the official said.
