US Strongly Condemns Missile Attack In Irbil Northern Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The United States strongly condemned late Monday the missile attacks on several locations in the governorate of Irbil, northern Iraq, which led to the death of four people and the injury of six others.

State Department Spokesman Mathew Miller said in a statement, "The United States strongly condemns Iran's attacks in Irbil today and offers condolences to the families of those who were killed."

"We oppose Iran's reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq's stability. We support the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government's efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people."

This is the first attack of its kind this year after a similar attack targeted the house of a civilian house in 2022, causing only some property damage. (end)

