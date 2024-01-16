EBL, Assure Group Sign Agreement On Home Loan

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Eastern Bank PLC and real estate company Assure Group signed an agreement at the former's head office in the capital recently.

Under the agreement, EBL will offer home loan propositions to the customers purchasing properties from Assure Group.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business-Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Md Sheikh Shadi, Chairman, Assure Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Engr Jinatul Kabir, CEO from Assure Group and Md Zahed Chowdhury, Head of Retail Asset from EBL were also present at the signing ceremony, among others.