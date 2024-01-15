Religious Rituals For Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony Begins Today | 10 Important Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony will begin today i.e. on 16 January. The seven-day ritual will continue till 21 January. The idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of IndiaHere are 10 important points to know1. As per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the seven-day ritual will follow Dwadash Adhivas protocols, with various ceremonies taking place each day.

2. As per the Trust, 16th January: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan, 17th January: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti, 18th January (Evening): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas, 19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, 19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas, 20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas, 20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas, 21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas, 21st January (Evening): ShaiyadhivasAlso Read: Ram Mandir opening: Here is the full list of events and rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya3. The idol of Lord Ram will be placed in its position at the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple on January 18.4. The Pran Pratishtha program, marking the pran prathistha of Shri Ram Lalla, is slated for January 22 which will take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. on January 22.5. Addressing a press conference, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the muhurat (auspicious timing) was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.6. The Temple Trust mentioned that the events will focus on diverse representation, historic tribal representation and being inclusive of traditions. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and all the trustees will be present in the sanctum sanctorum, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: From free prasad to VIP entry - don't fall prey to these SCAMS being run to loot devotees7. Rai also shared insights into Arun Yogiraj's work and praised the sculptor's remarkable concentration and sacrifice during the statue's crafting.

8. He said that the statue is to be made of stone. Its estimated weight will be between 150 to 200 kg. This is the form of a 5-year-old boy, which is to be installed as a standing statue.

9. He also informed that the doors of the newly inaugurated temple will open for the general public from January 23 onwards.10. Meanwhile, the preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

