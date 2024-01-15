Russia's Admiral Makarov Missile Carrier Remains On Combat Duty Despite Storm

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Navy has reduced its presence in the Black Sea but the missile threat remains in place.

Colonel Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of Ukraine's Defense Forces, announced this at a briefing hosted by the Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform.

According to Humeniuk, the enemy deployed a rather powerful formation at sea yesterday, which is atypical for such stormy weather. There were up to 12 vessels spotted on combat duty: 11 in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov. Also, a large number of landing ships were deployed.

"One of the missile carriers, the Admiral Makarov frigate, remains on combat duty. These are eight Kalibr-type missiles on board. The general readiness of missile carriers in the Black Sea, even those that remain at their bases, is estimated as high. They can be put on duty within two or three hours. That's why we monitor the situation non-stop," the spokesperson said.

Zaluzhnyi confirms destruction of two Russian aircraft over Sea of Azov

Humeniuk reported that currently, four large landing ships have returned to their bases due to stormy weather. "That's why the grouping is a bit curtailed, while carrying a high missile threat," the spokeswoman emphasized.

As reported, the Ukrainian Navy informed that Russia had deployed 10 of its warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including a missile carrier with eight Kalibrs on board.