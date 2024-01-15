Integrated Workplace Management System Market Report 2023, Industry Trends And Forecast Till 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Integrated Workplace Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The global integrated workplace management system market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during 2023-2028.

An integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a next-generation software solution for facility management (FM) of various workplace resources. It offers a centralized, data-driven platform that helps optimize operations and automate routine tasks. It is commonly employed to manage portfolios, occupancies, lease agreements, space allocation, vendor contracts, inventories, and assets. It minimizes maintenance costs, optimizes asset use, improves employee experience and workplace productivity, and increases efficiency. Additionally, IWMS provides real-time tracking capabilities and insights to aid decision-making, minimize waste generation, promote sustainability, minimize environmental footprints, reduce energy consumption, and ensure compliance with regulations and standards. As a result, IWMS is widely adopted in the manufacturing, healthcare, retail, real estate, construction, public sector, and telecom sectors.

Integrated Workplace Management System Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by significant expansion in the information and technology sectors. In addition, the widespread adoption of digital workplace solutions and automation of facility management (FM) processes are contributing to market growth. Corporations commonly use IWMS to optimize resource use, track assets, and automate various routine processes, such as documentation, space allocations, energy use, maintenance, and work orders. In line with this, the adoption of cost-effective and flexible cloud-based IWMS solutions, which offer easy upgrades, faster deployment, and enhanced security, is accelerating the product adoption rate. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to capture real-time data for building energy use, occupancy, and equipment performance to improve operational efficiency represents another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the development of smart and green buildings and investments in research and development (R&D) activities for advanced IWMS solutions are creating a positive global market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Solution



Real Estate and Lease Management



Facilities and Space Management



Asset and Maintenance Management



Project Management

Others

Services



Professional Services Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Healthcare Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

