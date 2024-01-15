China pledges crackdown on ‘Taiwan independence’ before regional elections

(MENAFN) In a stern declaration, the Chinese military has issued a clear warning that it will "crush" any move by Taiwan towards formal independence, emphasizing its commitment to reunification with the island. The announcement, made just one day before Taiwan's presidential election, came during a press briefing where military spokesman Zhang Xiaogang stated that the Beijing government is determined to prevent any attempts by Taiwan to break away.



Zhang asserted, "The Chinese People’s Liberation Army remains on high alert at all times and will take all necessary measures to resolutely crush any form of 'Taiwan independence' separatist plots and firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity." The statement reflects China's unwavering stance on the sensitive issue of Taiwan, with a clear indication that military force would be employed to prevent any formal declaration of independence.



Responding to questions about Taiwan's efforts to modernize its fleet of United States-made F-16 fighter jets, Zhang dismissed the significance of foreign arms sales, stating, "No amount of foreign arms sales would stop the trend of complete reunification of the motherland." This emphasizes China's determination to bring Taiwan back under its control, regardless of external support.



China has consistently cautioned against any move by Taiwan to assert its independence, viewing the island as an integral part of its sovereign territory. Despite governing itself since 1949, Taiwan's independence is not widely recognized internationally, including by the United States. However, Washington maintains informal diplomatic and security ties with Taiwan, approving substantial military sales in recent years, much to China's displeasure.



While China emphasizes its preference for peaceful reunification, President Xi Jinping has previously warned that military action would be taken if necessary. The latest warning underscores the intensifying geopolitical tensions surrounding the Taiwan Strait and raises concerns about the potential for military conflict in the region. As Taiwan heads into local elections, the geopolitical dynamics between China, Taiwan, and the United States continue to shape the narrative of this longstanding and sensitive issue.



