GEA And Elie Saab Join Forces To Redefine Fashion For Riyadh Season 2024

In order to create a unique experience that combines fashion and entertainment during the next Riyadh Season, General Entertainment Authority CEO Faisal Bafarat and famous fashion designer Elie Saab signed a memorandum of agreement yesterday in London.\r

This project is a component of a number of significant international events that have drawn a sizable number of attendees lately. The much awaited Riyadh Season Autumn Collection 2025 by Saab will be unveiled; the season is a momentous occasion for the nation's capital.\r

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al Al-Sheikh, who attended the signing of the memorandum, said: \"In Riyadh Season, we strive to collaborate with the most prominent international names in various fields, including the fashion industry, to enrich entertainment options. Elie Saab is one of the distinguished names in this field, and through the upcoming season, he will present designs that will be the talk of the fashion world.\"\r

Al Al-Sheikh extended his gratitude to Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and to Vice Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez for their remarkable contributions to this endeavor.\r

The Ministry of Culture Fashion Commission collaborates in this undertaking.

