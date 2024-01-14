Capital Bank Completes Renewable Energy Transition

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank has announced the successful completion of the final phase in transitioning all its buildings to renewable energy sources, underscoring its significant commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Executed by the Engineering and Special Projects Management and Facilities Management teams at Capital Bank, this ambitious project aligns with the bank's strategic plans to ensure sustainable energy provision and support its future expansion initiatives.

Capital Bank will now leverage a robust network comprising three strategically located renewable energy stations (two in As-Salt and one in Madaba). The project's final phase followed a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model spanning 12 years, resulting in substantial cost savings in energy expenditures.

Capital Bank firmly asserts that relying on renewable energy is not merely an option but an imperative necessity. By seamlessly integrating clean energy into its core operations and brand identity, the bank is not only setting high standards for responsible business practices but is also actively contributing to a more sustainable future for Jordan.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Capital Bank's comprehensive sustainability strategy, which seeks to incorporate environmental, social, and institutional governance sustainability methodologies into its core operations, banking services, and community engagement. The ultimate goal is to foster sustainable growth and enhance the bank's standing both locally and regionally.

It is worth noting that Capital Bank released its first sustainability report in 2022, adhering to the standards and guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDGs), and in harmony with Jordan's national plans for Vision 2025 and the National Green Growth Action Plan 2021-2025.





MENAFN14012024002739002747ID1107719047