US defense secretary commands Yemen attacks form hospital

(MENAFN) In a surprising revelation, CNN reports that United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orchestrated and supervised overnight strikes on numerous Houthi-related targets in Yemen while confined to a hospital bed. Citing an anonymous senior Pentagon official, the news outlet disclosed that Austin, who has been hospitalized since January 1 due to complications following prostate cancer surgery, issued the orders without the knowledge of President Joe Biden and Congress for several days.



While the Defense Department initially mentioned Austin's absence and subsequent return to duty last Friday, it was later disclosed over the weekend that he was still at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, engaging in remote work. Hospital officials clarified that Austin had undergone a "minimally invasive surgical procedure" on December 22 but had to be readmitted on January 1 for a urinary tract infection, subsequently being placed in an intensive care unit. The doctors noted that he is making progress, but a full recovery may be a "slow process."



The revelation adds a layer of complexity to the situation, as President Biden was only informed about Austin's cancer diagnosis on Tuesday, raising questions about the transparency surrounding the Defense Secretary's health condition. According to CNN's report on Friday, an unnamed defense staffer disclosed that Austin, despite his hospitalization, authorized CENTCOM to execute the strikes in Yemen and monitored the operations in real-time using secure communications capabilities.



Following the strikes on military facilities in Yemen believed to be connected to the Houthi rebel group, the defense chief reportedly engaged in discussions with the National Security Council, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the CENTCOM Commander. The incident underscores the challenges posed by maintaining operational continuity in the highest echelons of the United States defense apparatus, especially during critical military actions, amid concerns about the health and well-being of key officials.



