Video Home Forges Exclusive Partnership With HMD To Transform Qatar's Mobile Landscape

Doha, Qatar: Video Home & Electronic Centre – Jumbo Electronics, a leading consumer electronics distributor, has announced its exclusive partnership with HMD to distribute a comprehensive range of Nokia smartphones, feature phones, and accessories throughout Qatar.

This strategic partnership with HMD, the fastest growing 5G mobile provider solidifies Video Home's commitment to providing cutting-edge and reliable mobile solutions to the people of Qatar.

With a rich history of innovation and a reputation for quality, HMD is set to make a significant impact on the local mobile device market through Video Home's extensive distribution network.

Video Home, known for its dedication to providing cutting-edge technology products to consumers, is excited to add Nokia phones to its portfolio. The collaboration will not only enhance the availability of Nokia devices in Qatar but also reinforce Video Home's position as a go-to distributor for quality mobile solutions.

As the exclusive distributor, Video Home will offer a comprehensive range of Nokia products, including the latest smartphones featuring advanced technology, feature phones catering to diverse consumer needs, and a wide array of accessories to enhance the mobile experience. Customers in Qatar can now access Nokia devices through Video Home's retail channel Jumbo Electronics, E-commerce platform Jumbosouq and authorized resellers.

Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Video Home Sajed Sulaiman emphasised the company's dedication to delivering exceptional service and support to retailers and consumers alike.“As the exclusive distributor, Video Home is well-positioned to provide unparalleled support to retailers and ensure a seamless supply for Nokia products. Our team is ready to meet the demands of the market and exceed the expectations of our customers.”

HMD is elevating customer satisfaction in Qatar by offering a 12-month replacement warranty on its products. This initiative underscores HMD's commitment to providing consumers with peace of mind and assurance in the durability and reliability of their Nokia smartphones & feature phones.

The 12-month replacement warranty reflects HMD's confidence in the quality of its products and reinforces its dedication to delivering a seamless and worry-free mobile experience for customers in Qatar.

Director & CEO, Video Home & Electronic Centre C V Rappai expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying,“We are thrilled to join forces with HMD to bring their exceptional mobile devices to Qatar. HMD's commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide customers with the latest and most reliable technology solutions. We believe that this partnership will not only strengthen our product portfolio but also elevate the overall mobile experience for consumers in Qatar.”

This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both Video Home and HMD in the Qatari market, as they join forces to provide consumers with access to the latest advancements in mobile technology. The partnership reflects Video Home's dedication to meeting the needs of its customers by offering a diverse range of products from one of the most trusted names in the industry.