(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Netflix Uses Costa Rica as Example Twice in New Series about Evolution of the Earth ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Costa Ricans Enjoyment of Music is Diverse and Intense! Culture & Lifestyle How to Face Lifes Very Tough Challenges Culture & Lifestyle What is the Status of the LGBTQ+ Community in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Meet the Boruca Indigenous People of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Choosing a Qualified Shaman for Your Ayahuasca Journey

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Entertainment Updated: January 13, 2024 Netflix Uses Costa Rica as Example Twice in New Series about Evolution of the Earth

“Life on our Planet” has been available on Netflix since the end of October

By TCRN STAFF January 13, 202440 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadLocal News TCRN STAFF - January 13, 2024How to Change the PIN of your Bank Card in Costa Rica Now that They Will Ask You to do so in Stores? Education TCRN STAFF - January 12, 2024The US Lowered Price of Student Visas for Costa Ricans Economic TCRN STAFF - January 12, 2024These Will Be the Most In-Demand Professions in Costa Rica by 2024 TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

An example of survival and another of intelligence. Two animals from Costa Rica appear in the Netflix series that explains the evolution of life on Planet Earth on Our Planet is an eight-part series produced by renowned artist Steven Spielberg. It is available from the end of October 2023.

Dozens of animals, plants and scenarios are part of the narrative of the violent but beautiful process of formation of this planet. The changes they experienced over thousands of years allow us to understand the intense evolution they have gone through two animals that live in Costa Rica were the perfect example in two moments.

Chapter four tells the story of the era of reptiles, a species that has taken advantage of its hard, scaly skin to survive even the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs.

However, in the particular case of lizards, their ability to swim is reduced, so they had to adapt to survive some predators. For example, a bird that attacked them from above.

The Costa Rican anole lizard developed an“extraordinary survival technique,” ​​says actor Morgan Freeman, narrator of the English-language series.A bubble that sticks to the skin and repels water allows it to form its own diving tank. Thanks to this, you can stay underwater for up to 15 minutes, as the series explains.

The development and growth of the brain allowed mammals to have an additional tool, which today makes them the dominant species: intelligence series moves to the forests of Costa Rica to capture the capuchin monkeys. In the images you can see one of them constantly hitting a closed clam until opening it to remove the meat.

Intelligence, the narrator explains, causes species to be curious, which can bring great benefits development of intellectual capacity was not the only thing that allowed mammals to grow, expand and dominate other species. Another bonus was the milk.

Recently Costa Rica appeared in another series on the same platform:“Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones”. Through the different chapters we try to explain why in some regions of the world people can live longer. They are known as Blue Zones of these regions is the Nicoya Peninsula, in Guanacaste .-

> - Advertisement - SourceJoshua Alvarado ViaBeleida Delgado