Kerala News LIVE: Makaravilakku 2024: Virtual Queue At Sabarimala Limits To 50,000 To Manage Crowd

9:22 am: Malayalam dubbing artist KD George's body kept in morgue for two weeks

Malayalam actor and dubbing artist KD George passed away on December 30. He was in the intensive care unit of Ernakulam District Hospital due to health issues. Even after two weeks, there was no one to take over his body. The body is still in the Ernakulam General Hospital Mortuary.

The government did not release the body even though the filmmakers were ready for the last rites.



8:34 am: Holiday declared for six districts due to Pongal celebration on Monday



A holiday has been declared in six districts of the state on the occasion of Pongal and Makaravilakku on Monday (Jan 15). The holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. As part of Pongal celebrations, the Southern Western Railway has announced special train services to manage the rush of passengers.

8:19 am: Former minister and Senior Congress leader TH Mustafa passes away

Former minister and senior Congress leader TH Mustafa (82) passed away. He was being treated for a senile illness. He died at a private hospital in Kochi today at 5.30 am. He stayed away from politics due to health problems.

Makaravilakku 2024: Virtual queue at Sabarimala limits to 50,000 to manage crowd

Pathanamthitta: Sabarimala is ready for the Makaravilakku festival. The number of pilgrims is increasing at Sabarimala daily. Meanwhile, the virtual queue at Sabarimala has been limited to 50,000 as part of crowd control.