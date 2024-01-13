Cannabisnewsbreaks Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) Partners With Eaze To Launch Cannabis Gummy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Plus Products (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF ), a cannabis and hemp-branded products company in the United States, has announced plans to work with Eaze Technologies (“Eaze”) to launch a co-branded, limited-edition cannabis gummy. Eaze is one of California's largest delivery marketplaces for legal cannabis with more than 7 million completed deliveries. The partnership will leverage PLUS's expertise in providing high-quality, consistent and great-tasting edibles to produce the first edible product for the Eaze Circles brand. The planned gummy will be a pink lemonade flavor and will contain 5mg of THC per gummy. According to the announcement, PLUS has been the top-selling edibles brand on Eaze for the last three consecutive years, providing two of the platform's top-five best-selling SKUs across all categories in 2020.“We are ecstatic to be able to launch a product with Eaze,” said PLUS co-founder and CEO Jake Heimark in the press release.“Not only is Eaze one of the largest cannabis delivery marketplaces in California, but, like PLUS, Eaze came from humble beginnings in the Bay Area before growing into a staple of the California cannabis market. We look forward to leveraging our best-in-class gummy manufacturing experience to work with a company so deeply embedded in the California cannabis marketplace.”

About Plus Products Inc.

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information about the company, please visit .

