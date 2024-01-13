Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Mauritius Govt Grants Special Break To Officials For Temple Inauguration Celebrations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant gesture reflecting cultural sensitivity, the government of Mauritius has granted approval to Hindu socio-cultural organizations, offering a two-hour break to officials on January 22, 2024. This remarkable decision enables devotees across the country to actively participate in prayers commemorating the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India.

As part of this decision, the Cabinet has sanctioned a one-time special leave of two hours, starting from 1400 hours, for public officers of Hindu faith on January 22, 2024. The move is in recognition of the historic event symbolizing the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya and underscores the government's commitment to accommodate the cultural significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration.

The Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, met on Friday to deliberate on the appeal made by Hindu socio-cultural groups. Responding affirmatively, the government acknowledged the importance of facilitating the active participation of devotees in the inauguration celebrations.

The Mauritius Sanatan Dharma Temples Federation had formally requested Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth to allocate a two-hour break for the working-class population. This break would allow individuals to follow the live telecast of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and partake in the associated rituals.

Hinduism holds a prominent place in Mauritius, where approximately 48.5% of the population practices the religion, making it the most prevalent faith in the country. Remarkably, Mauritius is the sole African nation where Hinduism is the most practiced religion, ranking third globally in terms of the percentage of Hindus, after Nepal and India.

The roots of Hinduism in Mauritius extend back to the colonial era, marked by the arrival of Indian indentured laborers on French and British plantations. The migration, originating from Indian states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, played a pivotal role in establishing and nurturing Hindu communities in Mauritius and the neighboring Indian Ocean islands.

As the inauguration of the Ram Mandir unfolds in India, signifying cultural and religious importance, the government's decision to grant a special break underscores its commitment to fostering diversity in religious practices. This special break empowers devotees to actively engage in prayers and celebrate this momentous occasion.