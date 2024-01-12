Witnessing A Glorious Year - Embracing A Bright Future Together At The GTC Appreciation Party

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GTC Appreciation Party

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The year 2023 was a glorious year for GTCFX. In this year, the reputation and credibility of the platform continued to grow, and we harvested multiple heavyweight accolades in the middle of the year, including the 2023 Top 50 and Top 100 Best CEOs in the Middle Eastern financial markets. Behind the honors and compliments is the support of countless family members and close friends. Having always taken gratitude as the corporate culture, GTC organized a grand annual customer appreciation party at the end of the year.The appreciation party was held in the beautiful Origami Ballroom of Dubai's Voco Hotel. More than 300 guests, including customers, partners and GTC employees from all over the world, went out of their way to attend the party, switching an internal appreciation party into a warm gathering of close friends from all sides.The first event was the award ceremony for excellent partners. A special mention was made of the 20 excellent global partners who have demonstrated the dedication and entrepreneurial spirit that GTC has always advocated and promoted. To make this rare international event both a joyful celebration and a thought-provoking inspiration, GTCFX intentionally organized breakout sessions focusing on two main themes -“Growth Prospects of the Fintech Industry in Asia and the Middle East” and“Emerging Opportunities and Challenges for the Fintech Industry in the Next Five Years” for discussion. The panellists are elites from markets all over the world. They are well aware of the current market dynamics, providing surprising insights for everyone to find out the future work focus and development direction in the lively exchanges and discussions.As the organizer, GTCFX tried its best to bring everyone a comfortable and pleasant, warm and rewarding, grand and memorable time, so GTCFX put a tremendous amount of thought into the dinner. The guests of the appreciation party are from different countries and regions around the world, with different food cultures and taste preferences. Given that, a feast of international cuisine was prepared, providing delicious dishes from all over the world. Guests felt at home and happily savoured different cuisines, while the conspicuous ice cream station in the venue brought another taste experience to all guests with its incomparable sweetness.A grand song and dance performance was arranged at the party. Hot dance and passionate music enlivened the atmosphere of the venue instantly; the dazzling flame show also promoted the atmosphere of sound and light to its peak. At the party, guests forgot their work worries and got pleasure and relaxation with all their heart and soul.The COO of GTCFX expressed the main theme of this appreciation party with a toast,“This is a celebration of the reunion of GTC's global partners, and also the pride of GTCFX in providing efficient investment services to users with the joint efforts of global partners.” GTCFX took this opportunity to put the spotlight on its top 5 excellent partners and top 3 sales leaders, highlighting and praising their extraordinary performance in 2023. Meanwhile, a lively lucky draw began. Present guests brimmed with anticipation for rich prizes and the unique design of the lucky draw, and actively participated in the activity, bringing laughter and cheers to the whole venue.The GTC annual customer appreciation party was a successful and beneficial event, with unforgettable international cuisine, fascinating dance and music, rich and lively lucky draws, rewarding activities full of honor and incentives, and intriguing panel discussions......Colorful performances relaxed everyone physically and mentally, and enhanced team cohesion. The GTC family gathered together on the occasion of the New Year and spent an unforgettable and awesome moment together.

