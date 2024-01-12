Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Storm Into Semi-Finals, Ashwini-Tanisha Bow Out In Quarters

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Jan 12 (IANS) In a display of badminton brilliance, the dynamic Indian duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, stormed into the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open by convincingly defeating the Chinese pair of Ren Xiang Yu and He Ji Ting, here on Friday.

The second-ranked Indian pair, known for their impressive track record and six titles from the previous year, including an Asian Games gold medal, showcased their dominance on the court with a commanding 21-11, 21-8 victory in just 35 minutes.

From the outset, Satwik and Chirag asserted their control, surging to a 7-0 lead in the first game. Their aggressive play and strategic net presence left their Chinese opponents, ranked 32nd in the world, struggling to find their rhythm. The Indians continued their relentless assault, securing an 11-2 lead at the interval.

The second game mirrored the first, with Satwik and Chirag maintaining their dominance and extending their lead to 11-4 at the interval. The synergy between the Indian shuttlers was evident, blending speed, precision, and tactical acumen to keep their opponents at bay. The Chinese pair found it challenging to counter the relentless attacks and strategic play of Satwik and Chirag. The match concluded with the Indian duo earning a dozen match points, and they secured their victory at the second opportunity.

With this impressive win, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advance to the semi-finals, where they await the outcome of the match between Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae and the third-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

However, on the women's side, India's Ashwani Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto faced a setback, bowing out in the quarterfinals after a 15-21, 13-21 loss to Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.

--IANS

hs/