On January 12th at 11:00 AM for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. TSUJI Kiyoto, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Mrs. Miryan Djamila Sena VIEIRA, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Co-operation, Republic of Cabo Verde, who is visiting Japan. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, H.E. Mrs. Vieira reiterated the message of sympathy from the government of Cabo Verde for the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake. State Minister Tsuji expressed his appreciation for the message. Also, State Minister Tsuji expressed his hope that H.E. Mrs. Vieira's visit to Japan would further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries, and stated that Japan values cooperation with like-minded countries such as Cabo Verde, which share common values such as adherence to international law, democracy and human rights. In response, H.E. Mrs. Vieira expressed her appreciation of Japan's contributions to Africa and the resolution of international challenges through TICAD, and the promotion of human security.Referring to Japan's bilateral cooperation in areas such as food assistance, State Minister Tsuji stated that, as a fellow island nation, Japan would continue to support development efforts of Cabo Verde towards sustainable growth, including in the areas such as fisheries, food security and disaster management. H.E. Mrs. Vieira expressed his appreciation for Japan's support for Cabo Verde in areas such as food security, fisheries and health, and her expectations for further strengthening of bilateral relations.Finally, State Minister Tsuji also emphasized the importance of strengthening the functions of the UN, including Security Council reform, and both sides confirmed to cooperate with each other on regional and global issues through TICAD and the UN.

