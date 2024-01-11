Maserati Ghibli Modena S Q4: Everyday Exotica

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Swimming alongside predominantly German cars in the mid-size executive segment, the shark-like Maserati Ghibli competes with traditional saloons and self-styled four-door-coupes from Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, as well as the Jaguar XF, which brings a similarly sporty sensibility and leftfield appeal.

First introduced in 2013 and face-lifted in 2017 and 2021, the long-serving Ghibli is , however, more than just a sporty number among more conservative executive class competitors.

The Ghibli Modena S Q4 in particular is instead an everyday exotic, with four-door practicality, punchy performance and four-wheel-drive confidence.

With gaping low-set and concave vertical-slat grille, intense, squinting browed headlights, sharply rising, salaciously scalloped bonnet and voluptuous hips, the Ghibli's exoticism oozes from its every pore.

Subtly refreshed to incorporate a more aggressive bumper with more pronounced diamond-like lower side intakes and adopting the“Modena” name for V6 variants in its latest update, the Ghibli's dramatically moody presence is predatory and curvy, and brimming with tension and urgency.

Side ports 'meanwhile' emphasise its long bonnet and rearwards cabin, and rear views include muscular haunches, quad tailpipes and a built-in spoiler.





Ferocious four-wheel-drive





With its Ferrari-developed twin-turbocharged 3-liter V6 engine located in a front-mid position, the Ghibli Modena S Q4 retains near perfect 51:49 weight distribution despite its four-wheel-drive system's additional weight. Developing 424BHP at 5,750rpm and 428lb/ft over a muscularly wide 2,250-4,000rpm band, the Q4 is responsive from low-end and digs all four wheels into tarmac to slingshot through 0-100km/h in 4.7-seconds and onto a 286km/h top speed. Pulling vigorously hard right to its 6,500rpm redline, the Q4's cooling system is , meanwhile, similarly impressive in resilience under demanding conditions.

With a distantly charismatic off-beat growl and guttural wastegate chirps on full-load up-shifts, the Q4's viscerally prodigious engine is complemented by a smooth and concise 8-speed automatic gearbox, which features sport, comfort and steering-mounted paddle-shifter actuated manual modes. Adaptively allocating 100 per cent power rearwards and up to 50 per cent to front wheels through an electronically-controlled transfer for better traction and grip, the four-wheel-drive Q4 also features a limited-slip rear-differential to distribute power along the rear axle to the wheel best able to use it to enhance stability and agility.





Sporting instincts





Agile and fluent through switchbacks, the Q4 features balanced rear-drive instincts combined with rally-car like four-wheel-drive traction, grip, commitment and cornering adjustability. Eager and adept in handling qualities, the Q4 responds brilliantly to early turn-in, with one coming back on throttle early to avoid turbo lag. Riding a meaty mid-range power surge as its four-wheel-drive and limited-slip differential ensure vice-like road-holding, the Q4 pounces out of corners. The Q4 also benefits from textured and tactile steering and responsive throttle, for confident and nuanced mid-corner on-throttle steering corrections.

Driven with electronic stability control in low intervention mode best showcases the Q4's sublimely nuanced, tenaciously grippy and exhilaratingly capable four-wheel-drive system. Reassuring yet thrilling through hill climbs and switchbacks, the Q4's adaptive four-wheel-drive expertly exploits its balanced chassis for tidy cornering and high lateral grip limits. The Q4's at-the-limit instinct is for slight predictable under-steer, but it is also happy to nudge the rear out slightly through corners when asked. Quick electric-assisted steering provides balanced weighting and nuanced road feel, while multi-piston ventilated disc brakes are effective and resilient.





Quick comfort





Riding on double wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension with adaptive magnetic dampers, the Ghibli Q4 glides fluently over imperfections, with supple comfort despite its grippy but firm optional low profile tires. Relaxed and comfortable on highways in default driving mode, the Ghibli becomes tidier and more focused in“sport” mode. Not completely sacrificing comfort in“sport” mode, the Ghibli delivers natural, nuanced, engaging and ultimately predictable handling qualities and tauter body control. Stable at speed, the Ghibli is meanwhile settled on rebound and buttoned down through corners.

Classy, sporty and refined with high personalisation possibilities and quality materials including leather upholstery, suede-like roof lining and carbon-fiber trim, the Ghibli is , meanwhile, well equipped with comfort, convenience, safety, drive assistance and intuitive infotainment features. Well-fitted and -finished with ergonomic, driver-focused seating, the Ghibli features clear instrumentation and layouts, and good front visibility. Spacious in front and with generous 500-litre boot volume, the Ghibli's rear passenger space is good for most, but a rakish roofline slightly compromises rear headspace for larger, taller occupants.



Maserati Ghibli Modena S Q4



Engine: 3-litre, twin-turbocharged in-line V6-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 86.5 x 84

Compression ratio: 9.7:1

Valve-train: 24-valve, direct injection, variable valve timing

Gearbox: 8-speed, automatic, four-wheel-drive, limited-slip rear-differential

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 424 (430) [316] @5,750rpm

Specific power: 142/litre

Power-to-weight: 219BHP/ton

Torque lb/ft (Nm): 428 (558) @2,250-4,000rpm

Specific torque: 194/litre

Torque-to-weight: 300Nm/ton

0-100km/h: 4.7-seconds

Top speed: 286km/h

Fuel consumption, combined: 11/100km

Fuel capacity: 80-litres

Length: 4,971mm

Width: 1,945mm

Height:

1,461mm

Wheelbase: 2,998mm

Kerb weight: 1,935kg (estimate)

Weight distribution F/R: 51:49

Headroom, F/R: 985/985mm

Legroom, F/R: 957/843mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1,468/1,435mm

Luggage volume: 500-litres

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbone / multi-link, adaptive magnetic dampers

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated, perforated discs

Brake calipers, F/R: 6- / 4-piston

Stopping distance, 100-0km/h: 35-meters

Turning circle: 11 Tyres, F/R: 245/35ZR21 / 285/30ZR21 (optional)