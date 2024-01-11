Turkiye, Romania & Bulgaria Sign Memorandum On Mine Action Group In Black Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Defense Ministries of Turkiye, Romania and Bulgaria signed a
memorandum on the establishment of a mine action naval group in the
Black Sea, Azernews reports.
The Turkish Defense Ministry announced this on its page on the
social network X.
"The military actions [in Ukraine] have created negative
conditions for security in the Black Sea, created a mine threat.
Last summer, as part of the three countries, we decided to take
measures to protect ourselves and create a joint group. A decision
was made and now it is signed in front of you. A committee will be
established in which the issue of participation in this work will
be decided by a majority vote," Turkish Defense Minister Yashar
Guler said at the signing ceremony of the document.
According to him, only the Navies of the three countries that
signed the memorandum will participate in the work on cleaning the
Black Sea from drifting mines.
"This initiative will be open to the participation of ships from
only [these] three Black Sea countries. We appreciate the possible
contribution of the non-Black Sea countries and our allies to this
work. Their assistance to this work can be determined in the future
if there are suitable conditions," the minister said.
