Azerbaijan To Cooperate Danish Company On Green Energy

Azerbaijan will cooperate with the Danish company Vestas in the field of green energy, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, discussed this in a meeting with the vice president of Vestas, Jens Pinderup.

At the meeting, the projects implemented in the field of renewable energy in Azerbaijan and prospects related to the production and export of green energy and green hydrogen, as well as the implementation of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor and the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe corridor, were discussed. Besides, a wide range of ideas were exchanged about the activity.

Energy equipment in the rapid construction of wind and solar power plants carried out with foreign investors in order to increase the share of renewable energy in the production capacity of Azerbaijan's electricity to 30% by 2030, as well as to achieve the goal of exporting 4 GW of green energy to Europe at the initial stage. the importance of provision was mentioned. It was noted that the use of huge offshore wind energy potential in Azerbaijan, especially the export of this energy, makes the production of competitive wind turbines more urgent. In this regard, Azerbaijan's support for cooperation with Vestas was expressed.

Jens Pinderup, vice president of Vestas, spoke about the company's activities in more than 80 countries with more than 40 years of experience. The company's proposals for several types of turbines were brought to attention, and it was noted that Vestas Company is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan.