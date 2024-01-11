Azerbaijan To Cooperate Danish Company On Green Energy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Azerbaijan will cooperate with the Danish company Vestas in the
field of green energy, Azernews reports.
The Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, discussed this in a
meeting with the vice president of Vestas, Jens Pinderup.
At the meeting, the projects implemented in the field of
renewable energy in Azerbaijan and prospects related to the
production and export of green energy and green hydrogen, as well
as the implementation of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy
Corridor and the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe corridor, were
discussed. Besides, a wide range of ideas were exchanged about the
activity.
Energy equipment in the rapid construction of wind and solar
power plants carried out with foreign investors in order to
increase the share of renewable energy in the production capacity
of Azerbaijan's electricity to 30% by 2030, as well as to achieve
the goal of exporting 4 GW of green energy to Europe at the initial
stage. the importance of provision was mentioned. It was noted that
the use of huge offshore wind energy potential in Azerbaijan,
especially the export of this energy, makes the production of
competitive wind turbines more urgent. In this regard, Azerbaijan's
support for cooperation with Vestas was expressed.
Jens Pinderup, vice president of Vestas, spoke about the
company's activities in more than 80 countries with more than 40
years of experience. The company's proposals for several types of
turbines were brought to attention, and it was noted that Vestas
Company is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan.
