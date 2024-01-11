Galushchenko, UK Ambassador Discuss Nuclear Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Energy German Galushchenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Martin Harris have discussed further cooperation between the countries in the energy sector, in particular nuclear energy cooperation.

"Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Martin Harris. This is the first visit of the newly appointed Ambassador to the Ministry of Energy. The main topics of the conversation were deepening cooperation in the nuclear industry and green energy, as well as UK assistance in protecting energy facilities," the Ukrainian ministry reported on its website.

At the meeting, the parties focused on the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. Galushchenko emphasized the need“to consolidate international efforts to prevent any nuclear incident at the power plant, which could call into question the future renaissance of nuclear energy in the world”.

The parties also discussed deepening cooperation to decentralize electricity generation and develop renewable energy sources. The British side confirmed its interest in continuing business investment in the development of green energy in Ukraine.

It is noted that the United Kingdom has already contributed EUR 27.6 million to Ukraine Energy Support Fund and handed over 81 batches of energy equipment weighing a total of 1,250 tonnes. In particular, Ukraine has received 4,400 reliable gabions to protect power facilities, as well as backup power plants, generator components, and gas equipment.

As reported, Japan will transfer seven high-voltage autotransformers and five gas turbines to Ukraine.