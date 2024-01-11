Baku Holds Forum Of Tourism Industry Entities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In the last 20 years, the tourism sector in Azerbaijan has grown
19 times.
Goydeniz Kahramanov, Chairman of the Board of the Association of
Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies (AATA) Public Union, said this at the
Forum of Tourism Industry Subjects held in Baku, Azernews reports.
"If we do not take into account the recovery period after the
coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, during the period covering the
years 2003–2019, the number of foreigners and stateless persons
visiting Azerbaijan increased by more than 3 times, and the number
of overnight stays in hotels and hotel-type facilities increased by
7.6 times. In order to facilitate travel to Azerbaijan, a number of
administrative procedures have been simplified, and the transport
infrastructure has been improved. During the 20 years of President
Ilham Aliyev's rule, the share of the sector in the non-oil economy
has increased almost 4 times, from 0.7% to 3.4%, accommodation of
tourists and the public, the number of employees in the catering
sector increased by 6.5 times, and the total employment in this
field increased by 4.1 times," he added.
He also noted that the potential of tourism in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan is being investigated, and work is being
carried out on new projects.
"Rapid construction and restoration works are being carried out
in those areas. Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions are
reviving. The tourism potential of this region is being
investigated, and work is being carried out on new projects. We can
say with certainty that this region will soon become the world's
most fascinating nature and architectural monuments under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and it will become a
beautiful place known for its tourism opportunities," he said.
Goydenuz Kahramanov also highlighted that the hosting of COP29
in Azerbaijan opens wide opportunities for the development of
tourism in the country.
"Currently, Azerbaijan has managed to expand its relations with
countries around the world. Azerbaijan will also host a prestigious
event such as COP29. We, as the Association of Tourism Agencies,
should be ready for this event and make sure that tourists go home
with positive thoughts," he said.
In the event, Chairman of the Board of
Directors of Azerbaijan Hotel Association Public Union, Eldar
Alimuradov, said that new hotel brands from abroad will arrive in
Azerbaijan, and the number of rooms is expected to increase.
"All these are the results of a purposeful policy and successful
diplomatic relations. The arrival of foreign brands in our country
plays an important role in the training of professionals in this
field. Today, our local staff with international experience reach
high positions not only in the country but also in hotels abroad
and achieve great success," E. Alimuradov added.
He also spoke about the establishment of property tax relief for
hotels and sanatoriums operating in the regions with the latest
changes to the Tax Code:
"According to the change, the tax on real estate used in the
operation of hotels and sanatoriums in the regions has been reduced
by 75% for a period of 3 years. We believe that these measures will
give a great impetus to the development of tourism in the
regions."
