Baku Holds Forum Of Tourism Industry Entities

In the last 20 years, the tourism sector in Azerbaijan has grown 19 times.

Goydeniz Kahramanov, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies (AATA) Public Union, said this at the Forum of Tourism Industry Subjects held in Baku, Azernews reports.

"If we do not take into account the recovery period after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, during the period covering the years 2003–2019, the number of foreigners and stateless persons visiting Azerbaijan increased by more than 3 times, and the number of overnight stays in hotels and hotel-type facilities increased by 7.6 times. In order to facilitate travel to Azerbaijan, a number of administrative procedures have been simplified, and the transport infrastructure has been improved. During the 20 years of President Ilham Aliyev's rule, the share of the sector in the non-oil economy has increased almost 4 times, from 0.7% to 3.4%, accommodation of tourists and the public, the number of employees in the catering sector increased by 6.5 times, and the total employment in this field increased by 4.1 times," he added.

He also noted that the potential of tourism in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is being investigated, and work is being carried out on new projects.

"Rapid construction and restoration works are being carried out in those areas. Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions are reviving. The tourism potential of this region is being investigated, and work is being carried out on new projects. We can say with certainty that this region will soon become the world's most fascinating nature and architectural monuments under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and it will become a beautiful place known for its tourism opportunities," he said.

Goydenuz Kahramanov also highlighted that the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan opens wide opportunities for the development of tourism in the country.

"Currently, Azerbaijan has managed to expand its relations with countries around the world. Azerbaijan will also host a prestigious event such as COP29. We, as the Association of Tourism Agencies, should be ready for this event and make sure that tourists go home with positive thoughts," he said.

In the event, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Hotel Association Public Union, Eldar Alimuradov, said that new hotel brands from abroad will arrive in Azerbaijan, and the number of rooms is expected to increase.

"All these are the results of a purposeful policy and successful diplomatic relations. The arrival of foreign brands in our country plays an important role in the training of professionals in this field. Today, our local staff with international experience reach high positions not only in the country but also in hotels abroad and achieve great success," E. Alimuradov added.

He also spoke about the establishment of property tax relief for hotels and sanatoriums operating in the regions with the latest changes to the Tax Code:

"According to the change, the tax on real estate used in the operation of hotels and sanatoriums in the regions has been reduced by 75% for a period of 3 years. We believe that these measures will give a great impetus to the development of tourism in the regions."