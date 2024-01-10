Azerbaijan-UAE Ties Lead To New Opportunities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Despite having different ethnic and cultural backgrounds,
Azerbaijan and the UAE have many commons. First of all, Islam is
the main religion in these countries, and Islamic values connect
the citizens of the two countries. Besides, both of the countries
are famous for their oil and gas production. However, initiative
and risk-taking are the main features that connect these two
nations.
Thus, Azerbaijanis were the first nation in the Islamic world
that presented democracy and European values to the East. The first
democratic republic was established in Azerbaijan. It was
Azerbaijan that gave suffrage to females in the East. It is worth
noting that Azerbaijan adopted female suffrage before several
countries such as Turkiye, the USA, the UK, France, Italy, and so
on. Speaking about Azerbaijanis, a well-known historian, and
Azerbaijani scholar Tadeusz Swietochowski noted that Azerbaijanis
took the initiative among Muslims and Turkic-speaking people living
in the Russian empire despite they joined the empire much later
than other nations.
We can say the same things about the UAE as well. Despite having
huge natural resources, the countries within the Emirates are rare
ones in the world that do not suffer from the natural resource
curse. As is known, most fossil-fuel-rich countries are poor and
conflict-riddled. Unlike these nations, with the help of fossil
fuels, the UAE could establish a perfect economic system that
brought wealth and prosperity to its citizens. The UAE has well
diversified economy and it is not dependent on fossil fuels as much
as other countries. According to OEC, the exports of the country
amounted to $296bn in 2021 of which 19 percent contains crude oil.
Besides, exports per capita totaled about $30K which is considered
much better. For comparison, the exports per capita of Turkiye
amounted to $ 2.8K and the USA $4 in the same period.
The two countries, which have brought new breath to the East,
are approaching each other rapidly day by day and have started to
cooperate in different fields.
The United Arab Emirates is one of the first states to recognize
the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The diplomatic
relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE were established on
September 1, 1992. Since that time the ties between the two states
have developed highly and fruitfully in various spheres. Azerbaijan
and the United Arab Emirates were and are still cooperating within
the bounds of significant international organizations, such as the
United Nations Organization, the Islamic Conference Organization,
and other influential regional and international organizations.
Besides, the Joint Commission on Economic, Trade, and Technical
Cooperation between the two countries was established. Meetings and
business forums have been organized and the companies of the two
countries take part in the exhibitions both in the United Arab
Emirates and Azerbaijan. The United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan
have developed very strong, reliable friendship and brotherhood
relations, and necessary steps are continuously taken to expand the
cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, communication,
high-tech, transport, trade, investment, tourism, launching of new
airlines, education, and culture.
The mutual visits of the officials and heads of state deepen
these relations between the two countries. The latest visit of the
President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al
Nahyan, to Azerbaijan is one of these visits. During the visit the
sides signed several documents such as the trip featured the
signing of several key agreements, including the“Memorandum of
Understanding on Strategic Partnership between the Azerbaijan
Republic and the United Arab Emirates”,“Memorandum of
Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Finance of the United
Arab Emirates”,“Protocol of Intent between the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab
Emirates”,“Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between ADA
University and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy”,“Memorandum of
Understanding on Investment Cooperation on electricity transmission
projects between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab
Emirates”,“Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation on
enhancing the use of renewable and clean energy potential of
Azerbaijan and enabling Green Energy Export Operations”,“Calendar
of Events for the implementation of 1GW solar and onshore wind
projects in Azerbaijan” and the“Strategic Cooperation Agreement
between ADNOC and SOCAR”.
The president of the UAE said that the“Memorandum of
Understanding on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates” adds strategic
significance to the relations between the two countries,
Expressing that they will mobilize efforts to develop ties and
cooperation in the trade, economic, industrial, agricultural,
cultural, and educational sectors, Al Nahyan was quoted saying that
relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE are“progressing in an
upward trajectory.”
Al Nahyan also congratulated Baku on being chosen to host the
29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), calling it“a testament
to the world's confidence in Azerbaijan” and that the UAE is ready
to share its expertise, especially regarding the organization of
the event.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the visit is a
historic event.
“I am confident that this visit will contribute significantly to
the development of friendship and brotherhood between our two
countries.”
President Ilham Aliyev touched on the signed documents and said
these agreements will form a sturdy foundation for our future
cooperation.
“Our cooperation is multifaceted, spanning many areas. In the
recent past, significant strides have been taken in the energy
sector, particularly in the field of green energy. In October of
last year, a 230-megawatt solar power plant was inaugurated in
Azerbaijan, made possible through investments from your country.
This is just the first step. Based on the signed contracts and
memoranda of understanding, investments from your country are
planned to facilitate the production of 10 gigawatts of green
energy in Azerbaijan,” President Aliyev said.
The head of state spoke about documents signed previously and
emphasized the importance of the Joint Investment Fund and
documents covering the information and communications sector. As is
known, Azerbaijan has a new initiative to generate electricity from
renewable energy and to export 5 GW to Europe. The UAE has a good
experience in this field and surely cooperation in this field will
bring great opportunity to the region.
