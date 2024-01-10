Former US first lady Melania Trump declares death of her mother at 78

(MENAFN) Former first lady Melania Trump announced on Tuesday night that her mother, Amalija Knavs, has passed away at the age of 78.



"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," wrote Trump, 53, in a post on social media expressing that she was "a resilient woman who consistently exuded grace, warmth, and dignity."



"She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law," Trump continued. "We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."



No cause of death was provided, and a spokesperson for the former first lady did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Tuesday night.



A U.S.-based news agency reported last week that former President Donald Trump informed guests at a recent New Year's Eve celebration that Melania Trump was not present at the event because she was at a Miami hospital with her mother, whom he characterized as "very ill."



Knavs, a Slovenian immigrant and former textile factory worker, along with her husband Viktor, nurtured Melania Knavs in a rural Slovenian town.



Melania later pursued a career in modeling and relocated to New York in 1996, where she eventually met and married Donald Trump.



Her parents subsequently established permanent residency in the U.S. before becoming citizens in 2018.



An immigration lawyer revealed that Melania Trump had sponsored their immigration, and they underwent the naturalization process through a family-based immigration system. It's worth noting that this immigration system was frequently criticized by the former president during his time in office.

MENAFN10012024000045015839ID1107704083