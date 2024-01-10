Azerbaijan's Ready-Made Clothing Import From Turkiye Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
In January-December 2023, Turkiye increased its export of
ready-made clothing products to Azerbaijan by 11.6 percent to 79.1
million dollars compared to the same period in 2022, Azernews reports, citing TurkicWorld.
According to the source, this was reported by the Ministry of
Trade of Turkiye.
In December 2023, Turkiye's export of ready-made clothing
products to Azerbaijan decreased by 29 percent to 6.4 million
dollars compared to the same month of 2022.
It should be noted that in January-December 2023, Turkiye's
export of ready-made clothing products decreased by 9.2 percent
compared to the same period of 2022 and was equal to 19.3 billion
dollars.
In December 2023, Turkiye exported 1.5 billion dollars worth of
ready-made clothing products, which is 14.6 percent less than in
December 2022.
It was noted that during the last 12 months (December
2022-December 2023), Turkiye exported ready-made clothing products
for 19.3 billion dollars.
MENAFN10012024000195011045ID1107703777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.