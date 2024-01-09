Lipid Market To Reach $23.8 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major lipid market participants include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Cargill, Willmar International Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company, IOI Corporation Berhad, Stepan Company, AAK AB, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation.

The lipid market valuation is estimated to surpass USD 23.8 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc

The heightened demand for lipid-lowering solutions, driven by increasing health consciousness, will accelerate market growth over 2024–2032. In addition, the establishment of advanced lipid production facilities will further fuel this growth. As consumers prioritize cardiovascular health, the market responds with innovative products, pharmaceutical interventions, and functional foods. This confluence of factors will significantly drive the market size , meeting the evolving needs of individuals seeking effective lipid-related solutions.

For instance, in 2023, Evonik inaugurated a GMP facility in Hanau, Germany, specializing in manufacturing lipids for advanced pharmaceutical drug delivery. This facility caters to customers requiring lipid quantities for clinical and small-scale commercial production. The new site enhances Evonik's capabilities, aligning with its existing lab and commercial production to support partners at various development and commercialization stages effectively. This launch contributes to the strengthening of the lipid industry by ensuring a robust supply chain for advanced pharmaceutical drug delivery applications.

The lipid market from the sterols segment is projected to capture a substantial share by 2032, due to increasing awareness of their cholesterol-lowering benefits and growing health-conscious consumer preferences. Sterols, known for their efficacy in managing cholesterol levels, are witnessing rising demand. The incorporation of sterols in various food and dietary supplements will further fuel this trend, positioning the sterols segment as a key player in the expanding market size, catering to the evolving needs of health-conscious individuals.

The pharmaceuticals segment could contribute decently to the lipid market size between 2024 and 2032, attributed to the escalating demand for lipid-lowering medications to address cardiovascular conditions. As lifestyle-related diseases become more prevalent, the pharmaceutical segment is strategically positioned to offer innovative solutions. Continuous research and development efforts, in line with advancements in lipid-related pharmaceuticals, further solidify the pharmaceuticals segment's prominence in catering to the increasing global demand for lipid-related healthcare solutions.

The APAC lipid market will register remarkable expansion from 2024 to 2032, propelled by factors such as increasing healthcare awareness, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, and a growing aging population. This surge in demand for lipid-related products aligns with the region's economic growth and evolving healthcare landscape. Key players are strategically focusing on expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific, recognizing the significant market potential and the region's increasing influence in the market outlook.

Major players involved in lipid market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADMC), Bunge Limited, Cargill, Willmar International Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company, IOI Corporation Berhad, Stepan Company, AAK AB, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation, Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group, Corbion N.V., and Loders Croklaan.

These industry players are strategically enhancing their presence in the lipid industry by employing a multifaceted approach; they focus on research and development, introduce innovative products, and establish strategic collaborations. This proactive strategy boosts their market share and will position them as key players in meeting the growing demand for lipid-related solutions as the market continues to evolve with advancements in healthcare and consumer preferences.

For instance, in 2022, Sun Pharma introduced a novel oral lipid-lowering medication in India under the brand name Brillo. This drug is designed to lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels effectively. This launch aligns with the company's plan to broaden its presence and supply chain operations in the rapidly expanding APAC market.

