Polls Closed In Bhutan's General Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KATHMANDU, Jan 10 (NNN-XINHUA) – Voting closed in Bhutan's general elections at 5.00 p.m. (1100 GMT) yesterday, and counting of ballots was ongoing, with provisional results likely to be announced later, an official from the Election Commission of Bhutan told Xinhua.

Winners of the first round of voting in Nov, 2023, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), are contesting yesterday's vote across all 47 constituencies in the Himalayan kingdom.

According to the Election Commission, the final results is expected to be released today.

A party has to win at least 24 constituencies to form a government.– NNN-XINHUA

