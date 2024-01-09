Stung By Indian Calls To Boycott Maldives, Muizzu Appeals To China To Send More Tourists

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Fuzhou (China) January 9 (Agencies): Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has appealed for increased efforts to have China reclaim its spot as the top source market for tourist arrivals to the Maldives.

He made the appeal in his address at the Invest Maldives Forum at the Fuzhou Strait International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Fuzhou, China, on Tuesday morning.

In his address, President Muizzu noted that China had been the top source market for tourist arrivals to the Maldives before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“China was our number one market pre-COVID, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position,” he said.

President Muizzu said his administration is focused on diversifying Maldives' economic base and ensuring economic security, while continuing to strengthen and drive the tourism industry and boost visitor numbers.

“The government has plans to diversify the tourism product and offer new experiences. Initiatives include a top-tier school of hospitality and exploring sports, medical and cultural tourism,” he said.

President Muizzu said his administration's development plan targets revolutionizing the Maldivian economy and doubling its GDP from the current USD 6 billion to USD 12 billion by 2028.

While China had dominated tourist arrivals to Maldives pre-pandemic, the top spot is currently claimed by India. Other top source markets include Russia, Germany and the UK.

FTA with China

Muizzu says his administration is committed to the quick implementation of the Free Trade Agreement signed with China, describing it as a symbol of the close commercial ties between the two countries.

Muizzu said the FTA between Maldives and China is the first comprehensive FTA between China and a South Asian country.

“The FTA's aim to boost bilateral trade and investments, especially increasing our export of fish products to China is a key priority for us through the FTA,” he said.

“My government is committed to ensure quick implementation of the agreement.”

He added that other initiatives spearheaded by China, such as the Global Development Initiative and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, have also been crucial in accelerating the implementation of Maldives' developmental projects.

Maldives and China signed the FTA after two years of negotiations in December 2014 – during President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom's administration. The agreement wasn't approved by the Parliament until November 2017.

However, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's administration – which replaced Yameen's – did not implement the agreement.

Opposition Leaders' Condemnation

Top Maldivian opposition leaders have condemned the uncharitable remarks made by three Junior Ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi X formerly called Twitter.



“We, the Democrats, are dedicated to upholding the stability of the nation's foreign policy and preventing isolation of any neighbouring country. Are you willing to take all necessary steps to remove (President) Mohamed Muizzu from power? Is Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) prepared to initiate a vote of no confidence?” MP, Azim Ali said in a post on X.

Former deputy speaker Eva Abdullah told news agency ANI that the comments made by the now ousted ministers were 'racist'.“I think it is important that the Government of Maldives issue a formal apology to the Indian people. The remarks by the minister are simply shameful, racist and intolerable. The minister's words are in no way a reflection of the opinion of the people of Maldives. We're very aware of how dependent we have been on India, and that India has always been the first responders whenever we are in need,” Abdullah said.

“I condemn the use of hateful language against India by Maldivian government officials on social media. India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries,” former Maldivian president Ibrahim Solih said.

“Derogatory remarks made by two deputy Ministers of the current Maldives government and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on social media is reprehensible and odious,” former Maldivian foreign minister Abdullah Shahid said.

“We should respond with strong action so that this is not repeated,” former vice-president of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb told news agency ANI.

“India has been our 911 call, whenever we need it, we give a call and you all come to our rescue. That kind of a friend. When you see such disparaging remarks about friends like this, it is sad for everyone concerned,” former Maldivian defence minister Mariya Didi said.



