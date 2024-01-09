Fresh Basil's Dining in the Dark at Bab Al Qasr Hotel Earned a Recommendation Badge from Restaurant Guru

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Fresh Basil's Pitch Black Dining at Bab Al Qasr Hotel received a prestigious Recommendation Badge by Restaurant Guru for the year 2023. As one of the world's most popular foodie websites with an impressive 30 million monthly users, Restaurant Guru recognizes Fresh Basil for its exceptional dining experience and innovative approach to delivering guests a distinctive gastronomic adventure.



Pitch Black Dining, also known as Dining in the Dark of Fresh Basil is renowned for its immersive and innovative concept. This distinctive culinary journey invites guests to embark on a sensory adventure like no other. With a carefully crafted, mysterious 3-course set menu in complete darkness, the experience transports diners into a world of taste, texture, and an unforgettable journey for the senses.



"Dining in the Dark is crafted to engage and delight the senses that transcend the ordinary, offering a truly memorable dining adventure," said Elias Saad, The Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel.



Dining in the Dark has garnered recognition and commendation from Restaurant Guru, leading to the esteemed Recommendation Badge. The Recommendation Badge from Restaurant Guru serves as a mark of distinction, celebrating the restaurant's unwavering commitment to consistently delivering outstanding culinary experiences and exceptional gastronomic innovation.



"We extend our gratitude to Restaurant Guru and its vibrant community for this esteemed accolade. This recognition fuels our commitment to pushing boundaries of culinary exploration," concluded Elias Saad.



MENAFN09012024003390011655ID1107700107