Iranian Judiciary Chief urges rapid action over Kerman terrorist attack

(MENAFN) Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei emphasized the critical importance of swiftly identifying and apprehending those responsible for a recent crime in Kerman city during a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council on Monday. Stressing the urgency of the matter, Ejei called for immediate steps to fast-track the cases and ensure a prompt delivery of justice.



Expressing condolences for the terrorist incident in Kerman, Mohseni Ejei claimed that the perpetrators are supported by the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel. He pointed to admissions from U.S. authorities acknowledging support for the Daesh terrorist group, countering the belief that such acts could hinder the truth and the Resistance movement in the region.



Mohseni Ejei highlighted the current strength of the Resistance Forces against global arrogance, noting the increased public affection for the martyred Iranian commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, and the growing unity among freedom-seekers, contrary to the desires of enemies.



Acknowledging the efforts of security and law enforcement forces in identifying some of the Kerman crime perpetrators, Ejei thanked them and emphasized the ongoing need for diligence to apprehend all parties involved. He urged prosecutors, investigators, and relevant security personnel to take swift and appropriate actions, aiming to expedite the cases and promptly bring the criminals to justice.

