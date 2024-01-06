Explosion Occurres In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. A large explosion
was heard near Lake Bakhtegan, near the city of Shiraz in southern
Iran, Trend reports.
Gulamreza Gulami, crisis management director in the Fars
province, confirmed that a huge explosion was heard in Shiraz.
The official rejected claims that the explosion was caused by a
plane or helicopter crash in the region.
“The cause of the explosion is unknown, but according to the
follow-up from Shiraz airport, there was no passenger plane or
helicopter crash in the region,” the official said.
