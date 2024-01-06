Explosion Occurres In Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. A large explosion was heard near Lake Bakhtegan, near the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, Trend reports.

Gulamreza Gulami, crisis management director in the Fars province, confirmed that a huge explosion was heard in Shiraz.

The official rejected claims that the explosion was caused by a plane or helicopter crash in the region.

“The cause of the explosion is unknown, but according to the follow-up from Shiraz airport, there was no passenger plane or helicopter crash in the region,” the official said.