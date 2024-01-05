Gaoyuan Shocks Long To Enter Doha Semis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: China's Lin Gaoyuan yesterday shocked pre-event favourite and compatriot Ma Long 3:2 to enter the semi-finals of the WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 at Lusail Sports Arena.
Gaoyuan emerged victorious in a thrilling quarter-final for his maiden win against Long, beating the five-time Olympic gold medallist with a 11-4, 5-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5 score-line.
The clash between the two Chinese heavyweights was the highlight of the quarter-final line-up yesterday.
Long, the third seed and a dominant force in previous encounters against Gaoyuan with a head-to-head record of 7:0, was immediately given a hard time by his compatriot. Gaoyuan, currently ranked seventh in the world, capitalised on his experiences from past defeats and showed remarkable determination to down Long 11-4 in game one.
Experienced Long made a swift response, taking the second game, but Gaoyuan stuck again to go up 2:1. The match unfolded with intense exchanges as both players refused to give up. Long levelled once again after taking the fourth game 9-11, pushing the match to a fifth-game decider. Gaoyuan managed to secure an early lead and maintain composure against Long. But despite Long's efforts, the 29-year-old Gaoyuan held firm to create the biggest upset of the day and earn a spot in the Doha semi-finals.
After the intense match, Gaoyuan emphasized the importance of maintaining focus against his famous compatriot.
“I took a learner's attitude. Having faced Ma Long many times, each encounter brought me new experiences. Seeing him standing at the other side of the table itself is a pleasure. Watching his adjustments during a match, how he controls crucial points, each time I can learn something new,” he said.
“Facing Ma Long, you can't afford to relax for even one point. Because if you do, you may end up losing that entire game. I was like, no matter how he adjusted, I would stay true to my approach. Even if I eventually lose, it doesn't matter,” Gaoyuan said.
Awaiting Gaoyuan in today's semi-final will be the World No.1 and two-time world champion Fan Zhendong of China.
Zhendong defeated Nigerian World No.16 Quadri Aruna in straight games 11-6, 11-9, 11-4 to advance.
Meanwhile, Germany's Dang Qiu also created an upset by knocking out the fourth seed Liang Jingkun. Qiu, ranked 13th in the world, secured a 3-2 (2-11, 14-12, 6-11, 11-9, 11-6) win to book his place in the semi-finals.
“The Chinese players are of course very strong. But I have my own strengths and I need to get my brain and mentality ready. It's not like I have to win or lose. I need to have a stable and balanced mindset to do well,” Qiu said.
Qiu will meet the defending champion and world No.2 Wang Chuqin who defeated last year's runner-up Tomokazu Harimoto 3:0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-8).
